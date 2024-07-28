O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 10,106 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 576.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 80,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

