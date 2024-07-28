O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 10,989 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Photronics worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Photronics by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02.

Photronics Profile

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

