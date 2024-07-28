O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MMYT opened at $92.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

