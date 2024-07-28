O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,131.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,491,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $267.01 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average of $244.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

