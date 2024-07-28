O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Hanmi Financial worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 151.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 266,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 147.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 167,430 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 228,365 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

