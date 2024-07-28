O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 16,373 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of J.Jill worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JILL. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JILL. BTIG Research started coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $416.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.65. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.Jill news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,664,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,364.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,324,842 shares of company stock worth $41,167,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.