Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $34.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OII. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

OII opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.39. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.41.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 351.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

