Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 million. Ocuphire Pharma had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

