Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 772,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,126,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 2.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olaplex

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.