Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.78.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.3 %

ODFL stock opened at $202.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.