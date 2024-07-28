Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $215.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.78.

Shares of ODFL opened at $202.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

