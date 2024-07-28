Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $214.00 at TD Cowen

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $206.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.79. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.