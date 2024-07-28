Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.60% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $468,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,537 shares of company stock worth $3,074,765 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

