Oppenheimer Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $90.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

