Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $52.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $546.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

