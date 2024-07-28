Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $330.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $546.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

In related news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at about $2,396,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

