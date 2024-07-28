OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 6,111 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.8% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after buying an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.80.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

