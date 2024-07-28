Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 180.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.