Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OVID. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

OVID opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

