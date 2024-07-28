Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

