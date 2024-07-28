Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Palomar were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Palomar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,930.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $579,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,388 shares in the company, valued at $38,221,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,080,716. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.