Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $126.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $127.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

