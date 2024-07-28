Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,626 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,647,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

