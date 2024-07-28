PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $128.00 and last traded at $129.29. Approximately 1,060,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,437,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.14.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

