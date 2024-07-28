Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 8,355.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 552.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 141,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 189.8% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 579,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 379,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $22.23 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

