Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $66.13. 490,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 504,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

Specifically, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,069,794. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Pegasystems Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

