Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Specifically, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,794. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

