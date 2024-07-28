Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

