Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 245,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 631,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

