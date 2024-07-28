Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.90

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.90 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.10 ($0.34), with a volume of 46463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Pharos Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Pharos Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £109.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.23.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £986.25 ($1,275.54). Insiders have bought a total of 12,083 shares of company stock worth $293,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

