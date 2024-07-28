Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 471.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.