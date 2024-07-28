Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.69. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPSI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPSI

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.