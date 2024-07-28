Piper Sandler Boosts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $72.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSHD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

