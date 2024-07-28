Piper Sandler Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $850.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $830.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $842.22.

NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $744.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

