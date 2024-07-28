Piper Sandler Increases NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Price Target to $20.00

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NBBK stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. NB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.
NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 90.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 185,617 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $5,037,000.
NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.
