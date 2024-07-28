Piper Sandler Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $80.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

