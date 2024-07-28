Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $415.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.22.

Shares of POOL opened at $371.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

