Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Premier Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. Premier Financial has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $937.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFC

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.