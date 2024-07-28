Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 140,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 137,304 shares.The stock last traded at $25.16 and had previously closed at $25.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. Hovde Group raised shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Premier Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after buying an additional 48,257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 390,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 274,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

