Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,742,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.57% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $416,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

