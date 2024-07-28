Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

