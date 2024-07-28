Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Princeton Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

BPRN stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. Princeton Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Research analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,803.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,803.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $28,646.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,544.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,306 shares of company stock worth $250,046. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

