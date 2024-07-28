Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:USMC opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $55.90.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.