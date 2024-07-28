Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,116,000.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

