PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.86 and last traded at $62.00. 336,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 549,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

