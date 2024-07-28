PROG (NYSE:PRG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

NYSE:PRG opened at $43.93 on Thursday. PROG has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PROG by 2,015.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PROG by 8.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 954.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

