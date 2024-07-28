Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

