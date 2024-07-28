ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,080 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 469,305 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,147 shares of company stock valued at $143,385. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $9.87 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

