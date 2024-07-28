ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE LPG opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

