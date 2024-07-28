ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGPI. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 276,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 209,771 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 387,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,950 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $6,477,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 470,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.32.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

