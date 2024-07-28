ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 972 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 943,900 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $13,795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 209,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 835.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 232,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DRS opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

